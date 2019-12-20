Investing in Port Efficiency – THISDAYLIVE

Eromosele Abiodun writes that the acquisition of N8.2 billion equipment by Ports &Cargo Handling Services Limited will help optimise operations, promote port efficiency and reduce logistics costs

Before the port concessioning policy of the federal government in 2006, Nigerian ports were a mess with almost everything going very bad. In a bid to arrest the situation, the federal government came up with the idea of concessioning the ports to qualified private operators.

Dutch firm Royal Haskoning BV was commissioned to study Nigerian ports preparatory to the reform. The resulting report, called Haskoning Study was submitted to the federal government and was accepted as a cogent x-ray of the Nigerian seaport system. The report criticised the over-centralisation of administration that saw Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) function as both regulator and operator, the overlap of authority in the system and the duplication of efforts. It recommended a…