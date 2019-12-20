Profit Taking Persists on NSE, Indices Down by 0.22%

Activities on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) maintained a downward slide on Friday with the market indicators depreciating further by 0.22 per cent.

Specifically, the market capitalisation shed N28 billion or 0.22 per cent to close at N12.804 trillion against N12.832 trillion on Thursday.

Also, the All-Share Index, which opened at 26,584.45, lost 58.1 points or 0.22 per cent to close at 26,526.35.

The market data showed that 12 stocks recorded price appreciation, while 23 stocks posted declines.

An analysis of the price movement shows that Guinness led the laggards’ table with a loss of N3.55 to close at N32.05 per share.

Dangote Sugar trailed with a loss of N1.65 to close at N14.90, while NASCON dipped by N1.30 to close at N11.95 per share.

Cadbury declined by N1.05 to close at N9.60, while PZ Cusson was down by 60k to close at N5.40 per share.

Conversely, Nigerian Breweries led the gainers’ table, with a gain of N5.25 to close at…