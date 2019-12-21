Adebukola Osunyinkanmi: Profile of a Seasoned Scholar

By Kayode Akinmade

It’s that beautiful season again when we mark the birth of our Lord and saviour. But for Adebukola Foluke Osunyikanmi, erudite scholar and administrator, it is a time of double celebrations: the authorities of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, Ondo State, have just capped a beautiful year with the announcement of her chair in the Department of Political Science and Public Administration. This is a day that The Lord has made: we shall rejoice and be glad in it. Born in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital 47 years ago but of Ondo State origin, Adebukola, proud mother of three and better half of the notable politician, Dr. Pius Osunyikanmi, studied at the then Ondo State University, Ado-Ekiti (OSUA), now Ekiti State University (EKSU), between 1989 and 1993, earning the B.SC degree. By 1997, she had completed her Master of Science degree at the University of Ibadan, Ibadan. And with yet another M.SC, this time earned at the…