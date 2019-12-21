Bad Advice, Bane of Buhari’s Government, Say Useni

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Lt General Jeremiah Useni, has said that the influence of bad advisers working under the regime of President Muhammadu Buhari was constituting a threat to good governance and democratic practice in the country.

Senator Useni stated this in an interview with journalists in Jos yesterday. He said unless those responsible for misleading the administration and that other Nigerians resolve to do the right thing at all times in their given areas of responsibility, the country may continue to experience problems.

Useni said, “As a President, Buhari does not do everything by himself, he has advisers. If you have advisers and they advise you properly, you will do proper thing but when you have bad advisers, you will have problems. What am saying is that they are good and bad advisers.

“So if there is anything going wrong at all under the administration, it must…