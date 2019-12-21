Environmental Experts Tasks Govs on Open Defecation

Environmental health experts have commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his timely issuance of Executive Order 009, aimed at putting an end to open defecation in 2025.

The experts under the auspices of the Environmental Health Officers Association of Nigeria (EHOAN), stated this recently in a communique issued at the end of its 51st National Scientific Workshop which held at the Government House, Kano.

The event which coincided with an international conference yearly organised by the association, drew notable health professionals to the ancient city, including participants from 28 States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Speaking on the theme, ‘Open Defecation-Free Community: A Key to Achieving Sustainable Health, Social and Environmental SDGs in Nigeria’, speakers drew the attention of the public on the need to put an end to the scourge of open defecation, adding that its health hazards far outweighed the…