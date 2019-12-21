House Adjourns till January 28, Passes N278bn FCT Budget

By Adedayo Akinwale ín Abuja

The House of Representatives has adjourned till January 28, 2020 when it will resume plenary.

The green chamber had earlier passed N278 billion Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) budget for the 2020 fiscal year.

The House passed the budget at plenary Friday following the report laid before the House by the Chairman, House Committee on FCTA, Hon. Abdullahi Idris Garba.

“That the House do consider the report of the Committees on FCT and FCT Area Councils and ancillary matters on a Bill for an act to authorise the issue from the FCTA statutory revenue fund of the FCTA account, the total sum of N278,355,365,947.00 of which the sum of N55,878,241,095.00 is for personnel costs; and the sum of N62,343,723,435.00 is for overhead costs; while the balance of N160,133,401,417.00 is for capital projects for the service of the FCT for the year ending on 31 December, 2020,” it said.

The House said that the…