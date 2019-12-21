Obasa’s Scandalous Delusion of Absolute Power

About two weeks ago, the leadership of Lagos State House of Assembly, LSHA, made a statement which import and tenor would have been laughable if not that it was scandalous. The spokesperson for the Assembly was responding to the fallout of the new Act passed by the Zamfara State House of Assembly. The mainframe of the Act throws into the gutters of infamy the atrocious foolishness of heaping huge sums as pensions and allowances on former governors and their deputies simply because they spent four or eight years luxuriating over hapless states of the Nigerian federation as chief executives (frankly, more often as chief executioners).

Obasa and his colleagues would not be stampeded to follow in the path that many Nigerians praised as a reasonable and patriotic reaction to stem the fast-dwindling resources of the nation; the spiraling collapse of aging infrastructures; dispiriting graduate unemployment; dilapidating educational facilities; mounting…