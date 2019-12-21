Vivian Onyekachi Ibe Emerges as Winner, Quramo Writers Prize 2019

Yinka Olatunbosun

Following a three-day activities-packed literary experience curated by the Quramo Publishing called Quramo Festival of Words, (QFest2019) which featured literary masterclasses, panel discussions and exciting film screenings, it all came to a wrap with the announcement of the winner of the Quramo Writers’ Prize which is awarded to an unpublished fiction manuscript. The winning entry was Vivian Onyekachi Ibe’s ‘What Dreams Are Made Of’, which made the author the first female winner of the prize since 2017 that the prize was instituted.

Samuel Monye, QWP2017 and Emmanuel Michael QWP2018 made the second and third positions respectively. After the ‘Q-Conversations’ with Molara Wood…