Fela’s Republic and the Kalakuta Queens’ Returns

Rebecca Ejifoma

The Bolanle-Austen-Peters Productions (BAP) is bringing back to stage the musical, Fela’s Republic and the Kalakuta Queens during this Yuletide in a 10-day marathon show in Lagos. The play, which had won the hearts of many theatre enthusiasts in Lagos, Abuja, Cairo and South Africa in the past two years, is based on the true life story of women who are behind the music of the legendary Afrobeat musician and Pan-African, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti and the life in his commune known as Kalakuta Republic.

The electrifying musical, which started yesterday, runs untill Sunday January 5, 2020. It is scheduled to hold at 3pm and 7pm daily at the Terra Arena in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The new version of the musical is a slight twist to the original production, giving life to the memories of these women who became his wives. They had remained committed to…