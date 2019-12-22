Glo Adjudged Telecoms Brand of the Year at World Branding Awards

Emma Okonji

Globacom has been honoured as the “Brand of the Year” 2019-2020 Telecommunications in Mobile at the 2019 World Branding Awards, which held at the Kensington Palace, London, recently.

Presenting the Award to Globacom, the Chief Executive Officer of the World Branding Forum (WBF), Peter Pek, said the decision to confer the worldwide honour on Globacom was taken “following a rigorous assessment, evaluation and judging process.”

The same principle, he said, applied to all the winners from the different continents of the world who were adjudged the best “after rigorous global research, valuation and voting.”

He said Globacom and other winners were selected based on a unique system of awarding points through three streams, with each stream contributing a set percentage to the total score in evaluating a brand. Brand Evaluation is awarded 30 per cent, Public Online Voting 30 per cent and Market Research 40 per cent, giving a…