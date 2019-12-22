I Wasn’t Elected to Fight Executive, Gbajabiamila Replies Critics Who Call 9th Assembly Rubber Stamp

Adedayo Akinwale ín Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has said that the 9th National Assembly is not a rubber stamp, while pointing out that he was not elected to fight the Executive but to engage and collaborate with stakeholders to bring dividends of democracy.

Gbajabiamila spoke in Surulere, Lagos State, on Sunday at his annual end of the year grassroots empowerment programme, adding that the action by the federal government has forced Nigerians to now consume locally produced products, especially Nigerian rice.

The speaker in a statement issued Sunday night by his Special Assistant on media and publicity, Lanre Lasisi, also said that the current border closure by the federal government was yielding good results as Nigerian farmers were ‘smiling to the bank.’

According to him, “I must say the impact of closing Nigeria’s borders to foreign rice is yielding results. I am…