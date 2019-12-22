INEC’s Burden of Credibility – THISDAYLIVE

Recently, INEC said electronic voting in 2023 was non-negotiable. The electoral body was accused of making such a false promise ahead of the 2019 general election. Can INEC be trusted again? Chuks Okocha writes

This multibillion-naira question many Nigerians are asking is whether or not the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) could be trusted? Can INEC be trusted to the extent that subsequent elections in the country be conducted with voting and results transmitted electronically?

To a great extent, there is already partial electronic voting in the country, which is done through the smart-card readers (SCR), though not legally backed up by the Electoral act. The Supreme Court had tacitly rendered it partially illegal, as it was not recognized in the electoral status book. It’s continued use is so to say least, illegal, because it is not provided for in law. That was why it was not included in the…