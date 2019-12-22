The Taxman is Coming for You

If you felt intimidated by the public notice on “national enforcement on tax defaulters” issued last week by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), let’s say that is just the introduction. By the time President Muhammadu Buhari signs the Nigeria Financial Bill 2019 into law — possibly before January 1, 2020 — your life will never be the same again. The bill has been passed by both chambers of the national assembly. All it needs to become active is the green pen of the president. The bill amends seven tax laws in the country: petroleum profit tax, customs and excise, company income tax, personal income tax, value added tax (VAT), stamp duties and capital gains.

Perhaps the highlight of the bill — “highlight” in the sense that it is the aspect hugging the headlines — is the increase in VAT from 5 percent, set by Gen Sani Abacha in 1994, to…