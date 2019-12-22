Time to Reform The Electoral System

The excesses of the present system will be best countered with electronic voting

If there is anything to take away from recent elections in Nigeria, it is that the electoral system is long overdue for fundamental reforms. And to the extent that every election is a process, the role of critical agencies like the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Directorate of State Services (DSS), the police and the army would have to be seriously reviewed. Otherwise, we will be unwittingly putting at risk not only our democracy but also the peace and stability of our country.

The main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has already threatened not to participate in future elections if the electoral act is not amended to institute electronic voting. At a recent meeting between its National Working Committee (NWC) members and the visiting team from the INEC Election Party Monitoring Department, the PDP National Chairman, Mr Uche Secondus asked the…