Addicted to the Sharing Economy

OUTSIDE THE BOX BY ALEX OTTI

“Despite a voluminous and often fervent literature on “income distribution,” the cold fact is that most income is not distributed: It is earned.” – Thomas Sowell

We live in a dynamic world where numerous ideas are constantly being introduced by creative and daring minds. These radical innovations live or die purely on the strength of how they are received by a discriminating society that has the freedom to choose and which votes literally with its wallet. The only sad situation is that for us in Nigeria, much as we claim or believe to be part of that dynamic and progressive world, we often miss the plot. Sometimes, we refuse to adopt the full concepts and corrupt them to suit our narrow selfish interests, or we simply read the script upside down. We shall delve more deeply into this but suffice it to say now that the world is currently experiencing the new wave of innovations brought about by the concept of…