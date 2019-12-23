Enugu State Inaugurates Agency to Regulate Outdoor Advertising

Raheem Akingbolu

The Enugu State Government has taken measures to regulate and sanitise the chaotic outdoor advertising regime in the state creation and inauguration of a new agency known as Structures for Signage and Advertisement Agency in Enugu State.

Designed in the mould of the Lagos State Signage and Advertising Agency (LASAA), the Structures for Signage and Advertising Agency of Enugu State will be the first of its kind in the South East and South South stated and is envisioned to bring order and restore beauty to the skylines of Enugu State.

Speaking shortly after he was inaugurated, General Manager of the new Agency, Ike Ezugwu, lamented the poor state of out-of-home advertising in the state and expressed his commitment to not only restoring order but also to ensure the 17 local government areas in the state maximise the revenue opportunities inherent in a well organized outdoor regime.

Ezugwu said it was in the interest of the…