First Bank Organises Free Eye Tests for 500 women, Provides Glasses

Ugo Aliogo

FirstBank Nigeria Limited, in partnership with the International Women Society (IWS) and Vision Spring has organised a free eye check and provision of medicated glasses for over 500 women, notably widows.

The event which is part of the bank’s Start Performing Acts of Random Kindness (SPARK) initiative coincidenced with the Giving Tuesday which is a global day of giving that harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities and organisations to encourage philanthropy and celebrate generosity.

Speaking at the event, the Group Executive, Energy and Infrastructure, FirstBank, Mrs. Bashirat Odunewu, said that the bank’s corporate responsibility and sustainability activities aligns with the objectives of ‘Giving Tuesday.’

“Today’s free eye test for widows is one of our numerous acts of kindness to various individuals and groups in the society, being a part of the health and welfare arms of our group’s corporate…