North-east Commission Sets up N6bn Education Fund

The Northeast Development Commission (NEDC) has set up an Education Endowment Fund worth N6billion.

According to the commission, the Endowment Fund is to resuscitate the region’s “devastated education sector” and rebuild the human capital.

A statement signed yesterday by NEDC’s Head of Corporate Services, Abba Musa, said the Fund would provide an avenue for the engagement of over 20,000 beneficiaries annually across the region.

He added that the Fund would enable them to access academic and professional capacity development opportunities in various fields.

Musa noted that the target is to reach 150,000 beneficiaries in five years.

The NEDC (Establishment) Act was passed in 2017; President Muhammadu Buhari inaugurated the commission’s Governing Board on May 8.

The commission had been putting together a bouquet of impactful and incremental interventions designed to address most of the immediate challenges bedevilling the North-east…