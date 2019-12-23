Northern Elders Set Up Committee to Reconcile Ganduje, Sanusi

•Abdulsalami Abubakar heads 10-man team

Ibrahim Mohammed

Saying the brewing crisis between Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje, and the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, could degenerate into serious tension that could disrupt the peace and security of the state and its neighbours, a group of Northern elders have constituted a committee to reconcile the two.

The committee made up of 10 members is headed by a former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd), with a former Head of Service, Dr. Adamu Fika, as secretary.

A statement by Fika and made available to THISDAY yesterday named Governors Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti State) and Aminu Masari (Katsina State) as members.

Others listed as peacemakers are Gen. Muhammadu Wushishi, Alhaji Abdullahi Ibrahim SAN, Senator Dalhatu Tafida, Dr. Umar Mutallab, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, and Sheikh Ibrahim Saleh.

The committee, which he said had made initial contacts with the Kano State…