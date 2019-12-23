Presidency Hinges Nonrenewal of Fowler’s Tenure on Failure to Meet Revenue Target

•Say it’s not a sin to have cabal in govt

•Backs Daily Trust editorial against Punch

Adedayo Akinwale ín Abuja

The Presidency has said that the tenure of former Chairman of Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mr. Babatunde Fowler, was not renewed because of his inability to generate enough revenue for the country.

Fowler, whose term of office expired on December 9, 2019 was replaced by Muhammad Nami.

But the Senior Special Assistant to the president on media, Mallam Garba Shehu, while speaking with journalists at the weekend in Abuja also said that it was not wrong for the federal government to borrow more money to finance infrastructure in the country.

He explained that what was commonly used to measure a country’s borrowing capacity is the debt to GDP ratio, adding that Nigeria’s debt to GDP ratio is very low even among West African…