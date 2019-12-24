Police Arrest House of Rep Member, Shina Peller

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested House of Representatives member, Shina Peller, for alleged invasion of Maroko Division following the clampdown on his nightclub Quilox at the weekend.

Operatives had impounded vehicles belonging to clubbers at Quilox for alleged traffic obstruction on Sunday morning and shut down the club for alleged noise pollution after they clubbed for 36 hours nonstop.

The clubbers were said to have also blocked the entire stretch of Ozumba Mbadiwe leading to the tollgate on Sunday morning and were warned, only for the practice to continue Monday morning.

It was gathered that Quilox was having its annual 36-hour clubbing, which resulted in indiscriminate parking by patrons.

Policemen who were on traffic duty were said to have impounded some of the vehicles alleged to have obstructed traffic.

Peller, a legislator representing Iseyin Federal Constituency of Oyo State, was alleged to have stormed…