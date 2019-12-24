Respond to Customers’ Enquiries Within Five Days, CBN Tells Banks

Obinna Chima

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has directed banks and other financial institutions under its regulation to ensure that they respond to customers’ enquiries or requests within five working days of receiving such requests.

The Bank stated this in a new Guidelines on the, “Issuance of Consumer Protection Regulations,” posted on its website yesterday.

It also listed sanctions for banks that fail to comply with the new Guideline.

Furthermore, the central bank urged the banks to promptly oblige consumers’ request for account closure or to switch providers, without unreasonable closing/switching barriers as well as ensure that variations to contracts including interest rate, fees or charges are only made if expressly provided for in the contract and shall notify consumer of any such variation.

Also, in the circular, banks were asked to communicate their decision (acceptance or decline) on applications for waivers, extensions,…