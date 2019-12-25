2019: Ending amidst Uncertainty – THISDAYLIVE

As 2019 draws to a close amidst the reactions generated by the 2020 appropriation bill signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari for projects expenditure, which experts have described as frivolous and vague against the poor funds allocated to the education sector, experts think that mileage must be squeezed from the meagre funds, through support from some government agencies to make the sector perform optimally. Funmi Ogundare reports

One of the major challenges that has always confronted the country’s education sector is inadequate funding, which has been identified as the major reason for the rot in the sector. The allocation to education in the 2019 budget again fell below the 15 per cent to 20 per cent minimum recommended for developing countries by UNESCO.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on December 17 signed the 2020 appropriation bill into law. The passage of the bill was sequel to the presentation of a report by the Chairman of the Senate…