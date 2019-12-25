AFN Shocked By Coach Obeya’s Death

Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) acting president, Olamide George has said that the death of another veteran athletics coach,John Obeya has devastated the athletics community in Nigeria.

Coach Obeya died yesterday in Jos,Plateau state after complaining of stomach ache.He was aged 65.

“This is a very sad day for track and field in Nigeria. When we are still mourning the untimely passing of coach Tobias It’s,another blow has been dealt our dear sport with the report of coach Obeya’s death in Jos,’said George in a statement.

“Coach Obeya complained of a stomach problem on Monday and was taken to an undisclosed hospital in Jos where he was operated upon but sadly he didn’t survive,’said George who lamented Nigeria has lost one of her most talented track and field coaches.

Until his death,Obeya was a sprints coach with the Bahrain Athletics Association and was instrumental to the recruitment of reigning world 400m champion,…