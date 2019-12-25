In Christmas Gesture, FG Releases Dasuki, Sowore

•President denies allegation of rights’ violations

Deji Elumoye, Omololu Ogunmade and Alex Enumah in Abuja

Freedom finally came yesterday for former National Security Adviser (NSA), Colonel Sambo Dasuki (rtd), and the Convener, #RevolutionNow, Mr. Omoyele Sowore, as the federal government, apparently bowing to sustained pressure over their detention, ordered their release in accordance with orders of courts, which granted them bail.

The order for their release came just as President Muhammadu Buhari denied allegations of prevalent rights violations by his administration, saying his conscience is clear.

But the Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, while reacting to the order for the release of Dasuki and Sowore, said the freedom of the detainees was part of the rights of Nigerian citizens guaranteed by the 1999 Constitution and not subject to the whims of civilian dictatorship.

While Dasuki had been in detention since December 29,…