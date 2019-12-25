THE GIFT OF JESUS CHRIST

Christmas is about love and sharing

In the last few weeks, Nigerians from all walks of life have been making frantic preparations for December 25. The day is here, as Christendom commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ who lived for just 33 years but impacted the lives of men and women on Earth more than all the armies and the parliaments of the world combined. We rejoice with all Christians.

The gift of Jesus brings joy and merriment. Thus, on a day such as this, many can easily be carried away by conspicuous consumption – the merriment, the drinks, the food, the parties, the items in the shops, and lots more. But Christmas is much more than this. It is beyond decorating the streets and houses with special festoons and rosettes, mending failed portions of roads, putting law enforcement officers at alert or the exchange of gifts and singing of carols. These are important but it will be tragic if they are made the focus of the celebration.

Thisday Newspaper