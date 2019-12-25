Trading on CCNN Shares Suspended as part of Merger Process

Goddy Egene

Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) yesterday placed the shares of Cement Company of Northern Nigeria (CCNN) on suspension as part of process to conclude the merger between the company and Obu Cement Company.

Specifically, the suspension is to prevent trading in the shares of the company beyond the effective date the court sanction will be registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) of the scheme of merger between the two companies.

Shareholders of both recently approved the merger of the two firms at separate court-ordered and extra-ordinary general meetings(EGMs) in Abuja. After final regulatory approvals CCNN will merge with the Obu Cement Company and solidify BUA Cement’s drive to be the country’s second largest producer of cement by volume by 2020.

Speaking on the development, Chairman, CCNN and Founder, BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, said: I thank shareholders of both companies who voted overwhelmingly to approve…