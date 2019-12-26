2019: Race for Capital Raising for Insurance Sector

Ebere Nwoji reports that the insurance industry in 2019 grappled with the challenge of beefing up their capital base ahead of the June 2020 recapitalisation deadline

The insurance industry in its continued struggle to realise its potential in 2019, met a lot of challenges.

Top among these challenges was harsh business climate which manifested itself in lull in underwriting business as not many of the expected policy renewals came the way of insurers during the year.

The problem was compounded by the regulator’s demand for over 300 per cent increase in the minimum paid up share capital of operating firms and persistent apathy of Nigerians to insurance.

Indeed, as the industry operators were about to heave a sigh of relief from the trauma of the tier base capital increase which was early in the year canceled by the regulator in response to court injunction, few months later, precisely in May 2019, the regulator came up with a tougher version…