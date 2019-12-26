APC Seeks Probe of Clash between Protesting Groups

Adedayo Akinwale ín Abuja

Following last Monday’s clash between pro-All Progressives Congress (APC) and some civil society organisations demanding the release of the convener of #RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore, other detainees, Agba Jalingo and Dadiyata, the ruling party has demanded a thorough investigation into the incident to ensure adequate actions are taken against anyone found to have overstepped his bounds

Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) had gathered at the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) office in Maitama, Abuja, to present a letter to the chairman of the Commission when the miscreants allegedly invaded the venue and attacked the protesters.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, in a statement issued yesterday condemned the attack, saying the party recognises the inalienable rights of people, groups, including political parties, to gather or carry out protest by themselves or through…