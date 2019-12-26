Boko Haram Attacks Borno Community, Kills Six, Abducts Two Others

Suspected Boko Haram members on Christmas eve attacked Kwaranglum village in Chibok Local Government Area of Borno State, killing six persons and abducting two women.

The insurgents were also said to have injured three other persons in villages a few kilometres from Chibok, where they first gained their notoriety with the abduction of over 200 schoolgirls a few years ago.

The Borno State Commissioner for Poverty Alleviation, Mr. Nuhu Clark, an indigene of the area, told the governor of the attack.

Clark told journalists in Maiduguri on Wednesday that the insurgents invaded the village early Tuesday evening just about the time for the Islamic sunset prayer time, around 6pm.

He said they shot sporadically, burnt down a primary school and carted away a large quantity of food stuff stored in a church premises, among others.

Reacting, the Borno Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara, expressed…