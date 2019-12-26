FCTA Returns 136 Impounded Tricycles

By Olawale Ajimotokan

The FCT Minister, Muhammad Musa Bello, has directed the Department of Road Transport Services (DRTS) to release 136 impounded tricycles to their owners.

A statement issued on Thursday by FCTA Chief Press Secretary, Anthony Ogunleye, said the act was a gesture of goodwill as well as in appreciation for compliance to the rule of law by commercial tricycle operators.

Various unions of the tricycle operators gathered to receive the tricycles on behalf of their members at a symbolic ceremony held at the DRTS office in Mabushi, Abuja.

The handover was supervised by the resource person on traffic management in the FCT, Alhaji Ahmed Sajor, who represented the minister.

He, however, stated that although the release was unconditional, the FCTA expected all concerned to abide by laid down rules and regulations or face the full wrath of the law.

He said: “Let me say this for the benefit of everybody here. Violation of traffic…