Firms Partner against Cyber Attacks in Nigeria

Stories by Emma Okonji

21st Century Technologies Limited, an ICT firm in Nigeria has partnered Nexusguard, a DDoS security solution provider to unveil DDoS scrubbing centre in Nigeria that will provide DDoS mitigation service to enterprise and government agencies.

Chairman, 21st Century Technologies, Wale Ajisebutu, who made the disclosure at the unveiling of the solution to banks and enterprises in Lagos, said: “We opted to partner with Nexusguard because of their global reach and robustness of their platform. They have helped many companies and governments globally defend against cyberattacks.”

According to him, Nexusguard is consistently recognised by analysts such as Gartner and Forrester as a market leader. Customers that choose to take advantage of our new compelling cybersecuritysolution will surely capture enormous opportunities for unlimited growth,” he said.

With DDoS risk increasing worldwide, service providers are updating…