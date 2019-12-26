NSE Operators Foresee Positive Performance in 2020

Operators have expressed optimism that the nation’s bourse will witness positive performance in 2020 due to low interest rate in money market instrument and early passage of the budget.

They stated this in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Thursday, while reacting to the stock market expectations in 2020.

Mr Ambrose Omordion, the Chief Executive Officer, InvestData Ltd., said low interest rate regime, increased credit to the real sector and early assent to 2020 budget were factors that would impact positively on the market.

“The market in 2020 looks promising as factors that will shape the economy and stock market are on the increase in spite of the continuous downgrade by rating agencies,” Omordion said.

He stated that early implementation of capital expenditure would have multiplier effect on the economy.

According to him, regulatory initiatives and policies such as the Central Bank of Nigeria…