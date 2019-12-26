SEC Outlines Strategies to Resolve N126n Unclaimed Dividends

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has outlined a number of initiatives in a bid to resolve the issue of unclaimed dividends in

the capital market, valued at over N126 billion.

The SEC acting Director General, Ms. Mary Uduk, who spoke in Abuja, said the commission would in 2020 employ various strategies in a bid to

ensure that issues of unclaimed dividends are effectively tackled in the capital market.

In a statement issued by the Commission, Uduk said the issue of unclaimed dividends are legacy issues as they happened way back in the

past, adding that right now, the major problem has to do with identity management which the capital market and other stakeholders are working to resolve.

She said: “Right now, you will not get unclaimed dividends from new issues. Part of the problem of unclaimed dividend has to do with identity management which we are doing all we can to educate the public on and engaging the…