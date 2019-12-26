Softcom Distributes AI Books to Lagos Schools

Nosa Alekhuogie

Softcom has launched Artificial Intelligence (AI) textbooks for primary and secondary, which it distributed to 250 schools in Lagos.

This happened during a Softcom-hosted AI and Python programming Masterclass for computer science teachers in Lagos recently.

The Masterclass was aimed at equipping teachers with the requisite skills and knowledge to transfer to their students, after which each teacher received a free copy of the AI textbook for use in their respective schools.

The Chief Solutions Officer, Softcom Limited, Seindemi Olobayo, while speaking at the event, said: “We are very passionate about education because it is through education that we can drive change in Nigeria. To address the challenges in the education sector, we are doing some research around basic education and the possibilities of broad access. We also have the Teachers’ Learning Network where we systematically upskill teachers.”

“We are therefore…