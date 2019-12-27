Guild of Fine Artists Opens Own Gallery in Lagos

Rebecca Ejifoma

The Guild of Professional Fine Artists of Nigeria (GFA) has officially opened its own art gallery to feature 40 arrays of art pieces of guild members.

The opening, which held recently in Lagos, aims to host art related activities like exhibitions, classes for children and events for arts and culture whilst exhibiting professionalism.

The new GFA Gallery is a permanent space with a quest to display art pieces – paintings and sculptures – of guild members, whose over 40 arrays of exceptional works will splatter the walls of the space at the opening.

The Director, Ugonna Ibe Ejiogu, expressed that the GFA Gallery aims to be home to the works of the guild members.

Her words: “The gallery is open to the public. It is also a dedicated space for exhibitions, talks, workshops and events by members and non-members of the guild.”

Although art was considered the…