Lawan’s Chilling Surrender to the General

THIS REPUBLIC BY SHAKA MOMODU [email protected]

The Nigerian Senate under the leadership of Senator Ahmed Lawn has fallen. It has completely surrendered to Major General Muhammadu Buhari and needs to be saved from itself before it does irreparable damage to the meaning of checks and balances in a constitutional democracy. Since Senator Lawan emerged as the Senate President, he has left no one in doubt by his utterances and body language that the National Assembly, particularly, the Senate is an extension of the executive arm of government.

Not many paid attention then when some of his colleagues who knew him well cautioned Nigerians that he was a yes-man and a bootlicker who would pass laws that are anti-people and anti-democracy to please his alter ego, General Buhari, who routinely pooh-poohs the niceties and the processes of democracy. They had…