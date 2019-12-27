Military Lowers Boko Haram’s Flag in Borno

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

Troops attached to Operation Lafiya Dole have lowered Boko Haram a flag hoisted in Fadama town in the state, after overrunning the insurgents.

The terrorists were subdued by the superior fire power of the troops.

Dozens of fighters driving trucks and motorcycles were said to have stormed Kwarangulum late Tuesday, shooting fleeing residents and burning homes after looting food supplies.

Boko Haram and its IS-affiliated Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) faction have recently stepped up attacks on military and civilian targets in the North-east.

The jihadists were believed to have attacked from Boko Haram’s nearby Sambisa forest enclave.

In April, Boko Haram raided Kwarangulum, 16 kilometres (10 miles) from Chibok, stealing food and burning the entire village.

But a war update issued by Nigerian Army Headquarters said troops of 193 Battalion, Sector 1, Operation Lafiya Dole, conducted clearance operations from…