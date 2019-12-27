N1.6tn Sovereign Wealth, Education, NNPC Funds Omitted in 2020 Budget

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

A total of N1.635 trillion key expenditure items captured in the 2020-2022 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) are missing in the N10.594 trillion 2020 Budget recently passed by the National Assembly and assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari, THISDAY’s investigation has shown.

The MTEF is an annual rolling three-year expenditure plan setting out the medium-term expenditure priorities and budget constraints against which sector plans can be developed and refined.

Checks revealed that the N10.594 trillion 2020 fiscal plan christened “Budget of Sustaining Growth and Job Creation,” did not incorporate N1.635 trillion key expenditure items already captured for 2020 by the MTEF.

The projected expenditure items are N1.22 trillion for

federally-funded projects in the oil and gas sector to be undertaken by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on behalf of the federation and N272 billion transfers…