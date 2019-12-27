NEW PHASE IN INSURGENCY WAR

There is need for new strategies to prosecute the war

After being held captives for five months, four aid workers who devoted their lives to helping the most vulnerable communities in Borno State were recently murdered by the Boko Haram terrorist group on 13th December. The four men were among the six aid workers on their way to provide humanitarian support to victims of Boko Haram violence when they were abducted by an armed group. During the attack, one of the drivers was killed and another was reportedly executed on 24th September. The whereabouts of the only woman in the group, Grace Taku, is still unknown. The aid workers were all working on a health project implemented by the Action Against Hunger, an International non-governmental organisation (NGO).

Last week, the United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr Edward Kallon, bemoaned the increasing violence against humanitarian workers. Last year, two female aid workers with the…