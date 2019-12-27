Release of Dasuki, Sowore Shows FG not Muzzling Judiciary, Says Bamidele

By Victor Ogunje

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary and Human Rights, Hon Opeyemi Bamidele, has said the release of the former National Security Adviser (NSA), Sambo Dasuki and the leader of “RevolutionNow”, Omoyele Soworo, from detention has debunked the claim that the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government is muzzling the judiciary.

The lawmaker, representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District, stated that their release further corroborated President Muhammadu Buhari’s ardent belief in the judiciary as the bastion of democracy and the rule of law.

Dasuki, who had been detained since 2016 over his role in the $2.1 billion alleged missing funds under President Goodluck Jonathan and Sowore, incarcerated for spearheading a group called #Revolutionnow, were released by the Department of State Services (DSS) on Tuesday.

Applauding the federal government’s position on the issue, Bamidele, in a telephone…