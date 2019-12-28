12 Years After, NNPC, Shell, Total, Other Multinationals Announce FID For NLNG Train 7 Project To Raise Gas Output

Peter Uzoho

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and shareholders of the Nigeria LNG Limited which include Shell, Total and Eni on Friday announced the Final Investment Decision for the take-off of Train 7 Project of the NLNG.

The Train 7 project, which would deliver a significant local content in construction, production of cables, welding, valves, scaffolding, furniture, painting and medical, is expected to generate about 12,000 jobs.

The project follows a string of value adding decisions made under the current Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mele Kyari whose leadership has focused on repositioning the oil and gas industry articulated in the TAPE Agenda of Transparency and Accountability AND Performance Excellence.

Train 7 will complement the existing six-trains and raise Nigeria’s total production capacity from the current 22 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of LNG to 30 million tonnes per annum, which is an increase of…