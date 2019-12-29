2020: A Rudderless And Agenda-Less World!





2020 needs dedicated leaders, who work for commoners, across nationalities, writes Rajendra Aneja

I love my soulmate Patricia, but she can be exasperating sometimes. She wants to camp in Tokyo waiting for the Olympics. She is desperate to get away from tempestuous leaders, worsening economies and an intolerant world. I told her, “I can muster money for just three days.” I have been in the doghouse, since then.

Meanwhile, all the star-performers on the global stage, Donald Trump, Boris Johnson, Xi Jinping, Shinzo Abe, Emmanuel Macron, Narendra Modi, etc., will spend sleepless nights in turbulent 2020. Many global leaders have long innings ahead. Sadly, many of them are mercurial and manage by expediency. There is a vacuum of visionary leaders like Lincoln, Churchill, Kennedy, Gorbachev or Gandhi, who provided a rudder and an agenda. The world is now a scrambled egg, pedantically managed, leading to a possible worldwide economic slowdown.

President Trump will sashay into a…





Source: Thisday Newspaper