Commissioner: Police will No Longer Prosecute Criminal Cases in Magistrate’s Courts in Kano

By Ibrahim Shuaibu

The Kano State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Ibrahim Mukhtar, has revealed that the Nigeria Police Force personnel will no longer prosecute criminal cases in magistrate’s courts in the state.

Mukhtar told reporters in Kano on Sunday that there are also plans by the state government to “gradually take over the entire criminal prosecution in the state from the police”.

The commissioner added that the decision is in consonance with section 211 of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended, as well as the provisions of the newly promulgated Administration of Criminal Justice Law of the state.

According to him, the new arrangement will boost diligent prosecution, while ensuring that every party to a criminal case has adequate representation in court for quick dispensation of justice.

“You find that defendants in criminal matters are always at liberty to engage the services of…