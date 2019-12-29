LOOKING BACK AT 2019, A YEAR THAT ENDS A DECADE ON A HIGH NOTE

A resilient arts scene grimly battled its way through the mist of the prevailing uncertainties in Nigeria. This was while the spectre of an impending gloominess loomed beneath the glamour of its high-octane events. Yet, none of this could prepare it for the grief of losing a handful of its leading lights this year. Okechukwu Uwaezuoke reports

Shockwaves rippled across the visual arts community on February 12. This was just as it was beginning to stir to life. Olabisi Silva – the amiable curator and founder of the Lagos-based Centre for Contemporary Art – had just breathed her last in a Lagos hospital. According to the reports, she had been battling with cancer for a long time.

Predictably, the sad news of her death cast a pall of gloom on the scene, which was already labouring under the uncertainties of the times. Social media platforms were, shortly afterwards, swamped by an outpouring of tributes from her friends and associates. Then, the Arthouse…