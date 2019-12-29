Presidency Backs Abdulsalami C’ttee to End Ganduje, Sanusi Rift

•Fayemi, Kyari conceived reconciliation initiative

•Northern elders fully on board

Olawale Olaleye

President Muhammadu Buhari’s express support for a lasting solution to the rift between the Emir of Kano, Mohammed Sanusi II, and the state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, was behind the constitution of the General Abdulsalami Abubakar peace committee, THISDAY has learnt.

Although the president was not aware of how his Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari, and Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi, the main drivers of the peace initiative, came up with the choice of Abdulsalami and other members of the committee, Buhari’s disposition to a peaceful resolution of the rift helped a great deal. This disposition, THISDAY gathered, also facilitated the Abubakar committee’s smooth merger of an earlier committee led by Fayemi and the one set up by the Northern elders into one standard initiative to explore peaceful options and end the hitherto…