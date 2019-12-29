Religious Persecution: We Stand by Our Position, CAN Tells Sultan

By Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has maintained its stand that Christians in the country have been at the receiving end of several attacks, killings and persecution carried out by Muslim fundamentalists.

The association which reacted to the statement credited to Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, that it cried wolf, said it was painful that the sultan would say that there was no case of Christian persecution in the country.

In a statement signed by the National Director, Legal and Public Affairs, Evangelist Kwamkur Samuel, CAN said evidences abound of the cases of attacks on Christians which led to loss of properties and lives of innocent persons.

It recounted incidents where several hundreds of innocent lives were cut short by Fulani herdsmen in Southern Kaduna, Benue, Plateau, Adamawa and Taraba states.

CAN said: “it is an insult and insensitivity for anyone to be claiming…