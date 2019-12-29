Trading in A.G Leventis Suspended over Delisting Process

Goddy Egene

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) last Friday suspended the trading on the shares of A.G. Leventis Nigeria Plc. The exchanged explained to the stockbrokers that the full suspension is required to prevent further trading in the shares of the company in order to determine the shareholders that will qualify to receive the scheme consideration from the Scheme of Arrangement between A.G. Leventis (Nigeria) Plc and the holders of its fully paid ordinary shares of 50 kobo each.

A.G Leventis(Nigeria)Plc had last September said Boval S.A, acting on behalf of itself, Leventis Holding S.A, and Leventis Overseas Limited, which are core shareholders of the company, had planned to acquire the shares held by other shareholders.

According to the company, Boval S.A had approached its board of directors with an intention to acquire the shares held by other shareholders of at an offer price of 53 kobo per share, and subsequently delist the company…