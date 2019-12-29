With NLNG Train 7 in Jeopardy Buhari Upholds Rule of Law

•Saves $20 billion in new revenues, creates over 12,000 new jobs

Tobi Soniyi

More facts have emerged on the decision by President Muhammadu Buhari to order the release of the former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki and activist/publisher, Omoyele Sowore from detention on December 24.

The failure of the government to obey court orders was beginning to impact foreign investment into Nigeria, especially the final investment decision on NLNG Train 7 which had taken 10 years to arrive at and which would earn Nigeria over $20 billion in new annual revenues and create over 12,000 new jobs.

That final signing was almost delayed yet again as the IOCs and investment partners with Nigeria were beginning to develop cold feet over the failure of the Department of State Security, DSS, to obey court orders, expressing concern that they could not be signing agreements with a government that does not comply with rule of law. The NLNG train 7…