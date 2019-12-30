Elders’ Forum Knocks Buhari over Killing of 11 Christians

The National Christian Elders Forum (NCEF) yesterday berated President Muhammadu Buhari over the killing of 11 Christians on Christmas Day.

The Christians were abducted by the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).

According to reports, 13 men were shown in a video pleading for deliverance while 11 were eventually killed.

Two of the captives were released because they are Muslims while the remaining eleven were presumably killed due to their Christian faith.

Ten of the Christians were beheaded while the eleventh was shot dead.

While describing the murder as unwarranted and callous, NCEF said Buhari should be held responsible for the uncontrolled atrocities of ISWAP, Boko Haram and Fulani herdsmen.

Though Buhari has condemned the killing of those Christians, NCEF said: “If President Buhari is sincere that Islamic terrorists are “godless, callous gangs of mass murderers”, he should immediately reorganise the national security units…